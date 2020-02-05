The February meeting of the Clearfield NON was held Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club. There were 35 members and five guests present for the dinner meeting.
The planning committee for the dinner and entertainment included Ginny Johnson, Mary Sue Diehl, Gay Hummel, and Beth Jones. The meeting was opened by President Kristi Rich, and the invocation before dinner was given by Jones.
After dinner, Brenda Weber entertained the group with her singing of Anne Murray love songs around the Valentine’s Day theme of the meeting. The 50/50 was won by Diehl.
The meeting was adjourned with a motion from Patti Semelsberger and a second by Lori Skebo. The March meeting will be held Tuesday, March 3 at the Clearfield S.O.I. Club with more information to follow.