Several counties in the region reported additional positive COVID-19 cases as the state number also continues to increase.
Clearfield and Jefferson counties each reported three new cases, Elk reported four cases, Cambria reported six new cases, Centre County reported two new cases and Blair reported one new case.
The total number of positive cases in Clearfield County is 82.
Cases in neighboring counties are listed below:
- Blair –90 cases with 1 death
- Cambria –110 cases with 3 deaths
- Centre –232 cases with 8 deaths
- Clearfield –82 cases with 0 deaths
- Elk –28 cases with 0 deaths
- Jefferson –33 cases with 1 death
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed Wednesday that there are 849 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 92,148. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 230 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 90 cases overnight.
The number of tests administered since July 1 is 118,128 with 5,542 positive test results.
There are 6,812 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 774,378 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to over 28 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,060 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,380 cases among employees, for a total of 21,440 at 727 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,663 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 6,903 of total cases are in health care workers.