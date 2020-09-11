It still is not known if murder suspect Anthony Grant Boone, 36, of Howard/West Decatur, will survive his self-inflicted injuries and he remains in serious condition, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Boone is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Solt, 40, of Clearfield, to death with a rifle as she sat on a backyard swing the afternoon of Aug. 27 along Legion Road in the Hyde section of Clearfield.
Boone fled the scene in his vehicle — along with his dog — and a manhunt ensued, involving multiple agencies throughout the region.
Authorities received a report the next day on Aug. 28 that Boone was spotted between Clearfield and Curwensville. Lawrence Township, Clearfield Borough police and state troopers were dispatched to the area, and they located him with a rifle near Hogback Bridge at approximately 2 p.m. Boone shot himself in the chest/shoulder area when police ordered him to drop his firearm, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Boone is charged with criminal homicide-homicide in the first degree, and illegal weapons and related charges.
Boone’s vehicle has not yet been recovered, Sayers said, however Boone’s dog was recovered on Sept. 3.
Sayers said he suspects the vehicle will be found once the leaves fall off the trees and hunters get out into the woods.
The vehicle is believed to be somewhere in the area between Clearfield and Curwensville, according to a previous article in The Progress.