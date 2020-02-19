Clearfield Municipal Authority is looking to make improvements to the front of its building on E. Market Street.
At yesterday’s authority meeting, Manager John Williams said they have been in discussions with Clearfield Revitalization Corporation about obtaining a grant to make improvements to their facade.
The grants are up to $5,000 and require a 50 percent match from the applicant.
Williams said the sign in front of the building is becoming delaminated. Additionally, they are considering removing the flower box in front of the building and moving the money collection bin so it is underneath the air conditioning unit to improve access to the building.
“It will make it a little more user-friendly for customers coming in,” Williams said.
He added that he doesn’t know how much the improvements will cost yet.
Chairman Russell Triponey said the CMA should look at security upgrades as well.
Williams agreed and said they are considering installing new security cameras, and maybe installing security glass in the lobby.
He also said the authority is looking at moving its shop from the Market Street location to the sanitary sewer plant. Williams said people often park in the CMA’s back lot after hours, making it difficult to get the trucks out in case of a leak.
Therefore, the authority is looking at moving the trucks to the sewer plant and the Market Street location would be for the CMA’s offices and storage space, Williams said.
He also said the roof is also approximately 17 years old and they will probably need to look at that as well.
“The first phase would be to look at the facade and while we are doing that, look at giving the building a bit of an update,” Williams said.