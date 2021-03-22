Clearfield Metal Technologies, a producer of engineered sintered components in Clearfield, has recently acquired National Stintered Alloys in Clinton Conn.
The official announcement was made on March 10.
“This acquisition fits very well with our current business model and our future growth plans,” Vice-President of Sales & Marketing Britton said. “The acquisition of NSA offers additional capabilities and market segments to our current base.”
In the short term, the NSA division of Clearfield Metal Technologies will continue to operate from the Connecticut location with a longterm goal of absorbing the Clinton operation to the Clearfield facility.
Clearfield Metal Technologies has invested in additional infrastructure along with a 22,000 square foot plant expansion to facilitate this acquisition along with future growth.
“This expansion will add approximately 25-30 more jobs over the next two-three years for our local communities, and that we are always seeking additional talent to join our team to help manage continued growth,” Human Resources Director Kristin Siwy said.
For more information or to submit a resume visit the company website at www.clearfieldmetaltechnologies.com.