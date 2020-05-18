Memorial Day services in Clearfield have been canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency, according to Interim Commander, Dennis Shirey of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Michael Sicks Post 1785 of Clearfield.
Shirey said the service was canceled on orders of the state VFW commander and Gov. Tom Wolf.
“They told us to shut everything down,” Shirey said. “We aren’t even allowed to hold our election of officers.”
The ceremony is usually held at Crown Crest Cemetery in Lawrence Township.
Even if they could held the ceremony, the Clearfield Bison Band would not have performed as it usually does because all school activities have been shut down due to the COVID-19 emergency, Shirey said.
This is the first time the ceremony has been canceled since at least 1969, according to Shirey.
Despite the shutdown, local veterans organizations were able to put flags and medallions on the grave sites of veterans on Saturday.
This year, Shirey said the VFW received some additional help from local Girl Scouts.
“We probably had more volunteers than we ever had,” Shirey said.
The VFW was also planning on holding a chicken barbecue outside the VFW on Memorial Day but that, too, had to be canceled because the club couldn’t obtain enough chickens for the event, Shirey said.
Although all club activities have been canceled, Shirey said the VFW did receive permission to hold a Red Cross blood drive at the post home on May 21 starting at noon. However, he said social distancing will be enforced. Everyone entering the building will have their temperature taken and the number of people inside the building will be limited.