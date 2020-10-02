One week of freedom got an inmate a minimum of one year in state prison.
At a recent session of sentencing court, Denny Lee Daub, 32, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to escape, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years in state prison.
Daub had been incarcerated since his arrest 241 days prior and Cherry revoked Daub’s parole on a drug paraphernalia conviction in 2017 and ordered Daub to serve a minimum of 241 days in jail, which means the one to five year sentence would start Tuesday.
Daub asked if the 241 days he served could be credited toward the escape charge.
“That’s not going to happen,” Cherry said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, in January, Daub was an inmate at the Clearfield County Jail when he was granted a furlough to attend a doctor’s appointment in Pittsburgh for treatment of a medical condition.
The procedure was scheduled for Jan. 8 at 6:15 p.m. Daub was released on Jan. 7 at 8:20 p.m. and he was supposed to return to the jail on Jan. 8 following his procedure. However, he failed to return to the jail and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested a week later on Jan. 15 and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Daub was also sentenced for a prohibited offensive weapon and was given nine months to two years in state prison, concurrent to the previous sentence; simple assault, and 10 counts of possession of controlled substances and was fined $1 plus costs on each count.
Daub was represented at sentencing by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.