HARRISBURG — Clearfield and Jefferson counties each reported four new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday according to the state Department of Health.
Neighboring Centre county reported eight new cases, Blair County reported 15, Cambria reported 11, and Elk reported one new case. The total number of cases in Clearfield and surrounding counties is listed below:
- Blair –15 cases with 2 deaths
- Cambria –232 cases with 3 deaths
- Centre –365 cases with 10 deaths
- Clearfield –120 cases with 0 deaths
- Elk –40 cases with 2 deaths
- Jefferson –55 cases with 1 death
DOH on Tuesday confirmed 1,120 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 109,384. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 119 cases, Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 175 cases and Delaware County is reporting an increase of 118 cases.
There are 7,146 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported on Tuesday.