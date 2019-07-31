A tractor-trailer struck a residence in Clearfield, Lawrence Township yesterday seriously injuring the driver and causing significant damage to the garage of the home.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to 201 Race St./U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield at 5:57 p.m. for a tractor trailer striking a single family residence.
It appears the tractor trailer was traveling east down Rockton Mountain when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The tractor-trailer then struck the retaining wall in front of the home before delivering a glancing blow to the garage. The trailer portion of the truck became detached in front of the home but the cab continued on and overturned in a yard next to the home. The contents of the trailer were also spilled into the side yard.
It took emergency personnel more than an hour to extricate the driver from the cab. It is believed he suffered serious injuries and he was flown by medical helicopter from Penn Highlands Clearfield to a hospital in Pittsburgh, according to Lawrence Township Fire Department officials.
The driver was the only one injured in the crash.
Lawrence Township Police said they were not releasing any information on the crash details yesterday as the investigation is still pending.
The tractor trailer also sheered off a utility pole in front of the home, cutting off electricity to the Plymptonville and Guinea Hill Road neighborhoods, according to Penelec officials.
U.S. 322 was also closed for more than two hours as emergency personnel worked to free the driver.
The owners of the home, Christopher and Tina Barrett, were not home at the time at the time of the crash, according to Christopher Barrett.
Barrett said they were minutes from home when the crash happened and they would have been inside if they hadn’t stopped at Subway to get some food.
Barrett said the home itself wasn’t damage, only the garage — but he said he couldn’t give an estimate on how much damaged was caused.
Barrett said the tractor trailer was carrying egg patties.
In 2007, a tractor trailer struck and destroyed a home at that same address and the house was rebuilt with a retaining wall.