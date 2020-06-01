Clearfield Area High School Class of 2020 will be holding its commencement ceremonies in Bison Stadium, according to Superintendent Terry Struble.
“We are going have all the speeches and recognize all the students on the stage,” Struble said. “We are going to give them their day.”
There was some question of whether an in-person graduation ceremony would be possible due to the COVID-19 emergency; therefore the school developed a backup plan where the ceremonies would be held virtually.
Because of anticipated thunderstorms on Wednesday, the ceremony will instead be held on Thursday starting 7 p.m., Struble said in a telephone interview.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the school is limiting attendance to graduates and their immediate families.
Everyone else is asked to watch the ceremony on the internet. Struble said the school will be live streaming the event on YouTube. A link will be provided in the next few days, Struble said.
“Even though it is outside we are asking (the event) be kept to immediate family so we can control the size of the crowd in the stands,” Struble said.
The ceremony will be like a normal commencement ceremony except the band and choir will not be performing. Students will be on the field as normal but will be sitting at an appropriate distance from each other.
Seniors are being asked to come to the school at 8 a.m. today for practice and to retur textbooks, laptops and uniforms. Students should expect to be there until noon.