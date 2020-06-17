Clearfield Area School District has a plan for the return of summer sports and extra-curricular activities, reported Superintendent Terry Struble at Monday’s school board meeting.
The plan requires that, before any practices resume, coaches must submit a plan that meets the state’s requirements and guidelines for the COVID-19 emergency, to the school principal who would then review the plan and submit it to him for final approval, Struble said.
Under the state’s guidelines, all coaches will be required to wear masks unless it is detrimental for their health. For example, if the coach has a medical condition such as asthma or if the coach is running with the team.
“If a coach is supervising or instructing they will be expected to wear a mask,” Struble said.
And all facilities will not have its capacity exceeded by 50 percent, Struble said.
Students will also not be allowed to shower at the school and are expected to come dressed for their activity and leave that way, Struble said.
This fall when the football team begins practicing in pads, Struble said if the state requirements still do not allow for more than 50 percent capacity, the school district will have to consider having the team use the locker room in shifts or have the team use multiple locker rooms so they don’t exceed 50 percent.
The district is also going to keep the activities spaced as far away from each other on school grounds as possible.
Attendance logs would also have to be maintained so if a student ends up being diagnosed with COVID-19, they would know which students were potentially exposed to it.
To be allowed to participate, all student athletes will be required to have a waiver/acknowledgement form stating that although the school district is going to make its best effort to keep them safe, they are still potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19, the flu, a cold etc., Struble said.
If the school board approves the plan next Monday, it is possible that sports and extra-curricular activities could resume next week.