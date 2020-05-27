Clearfield Area School District will make a final decision on how it will hold graduation ceremonies on Monday.
Superintenent Terry Struble said despite Gov. Tom Wolf moving Clearfield into the green phase on Friday, the school district still has to wait to receive guidance from the state Department of Education on whether the school could have an in-person graduation ceremony.
The school district is hoping to have commencement ceremonies outside in the stadium with social distancing.
If the school is not allowed to have the outdoor ceremony, it will hold the ceremony virtually.
For the virtual ceremony, Struble said the school had the student speakers and award winners come to the school in small groups with their families and video recordings were taken of their speeches, and of them walking across the stage.
The complete video of the ceremony will debut at the Super 322 Drive-In Theatre for viewing by students and their families.
Struble also said the school district is waiting for guidance from the state Department of Education on when sports and extra-curricular activities can resume.