Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers’ first year in office was one of the busiest on record.
The new public official also desribed it as “interesting.”
“2020 for me like everyone else was an interesting year,” Sayers said.
Statistically, Sayers said this was the busiest year for the district attorney’s office in memory.
As of Monday, the 1,392 cases were filed in the Clearfield County Court of common pleas, according to the Pennsylvania Unified Justice System website. And Sayers said they will easily top 1,400 cases by the end of the year.
Last year there were 1,308 total cases.
And not only was his office busy, there were a large number of serious crimes — like murders, rapes, child sex abuse, domestic violence as well as a large number of drug cases, Sayers said
“It’s been a very eventful and busy year,” Sayers said.
Additionally, there was the COVID-19 pandemic — which shut the court system down for 10 weeks.
“It threw us quite the curve ball,” Sayers said of the shutdown.
Sayers said next year there could be several murder cases go to trial. The murder trial of Denny Bailey, 40, of Woodland is planned to start next year. Sayers said the trial is currently being delayed because the defense has an expert witness it needs to testify.
Allegedly on Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey and Kenja Tew, 22, of Curwensville, with the assistance of Chantell Demi, 27, of Woodland, lured Curwensville teen Chase Anderson to a remote location under the pretense it was for a drug pickup. The three allegedly were involved in the sale of illegal drugs, according to the state police.
Bailey could face the death penalty if convicted, Sayers said.
Sayers said the Kimberly Sue Williams murder trial is expected to start in the winter of 2021.
Williams, 46, of Elm Drive in Morrisdale, is accused of murdering her disabled husband, Ronald Williams Jr., 49, of Morrisdale on March 14, 2019.
Sayers credited his staff and the law enforcement community for their work this past year.
“I have an amazing staff, attorneys as well as administrative staff,” Sayers said. “
He also thanked the law enforcement community for their hard work in investigating 1,400 cases this year.
“It truly is a team effort and I am very lucky to have the officers and team I have in place,” Sayers said.