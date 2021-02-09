HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 42 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday and no deaths, according to the state Department of Health. DOH did not supply a report on Monday.
Elk County reported 21 new cases and one less death, while Jefferson County reported 14 new cases and two additional deaths.
Cambria County reported an increase of 94 new cases and three deaths; Centre County reported 88 new cases and one less death, and Blair County reported 78 new cases and four deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and the surrounding area are listed below.
- Blair — 10,272 cases and 279 deaths
- Cambria — 11,126 cases and 375 deaths
- Centre — 11,957 cases and 200 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,855 cases and 110 deaths
- Elk — 2,220 cases and 33 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,654 cases and 82 deaths
DOH confirmed that as of Feb. 9, there were 4,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,504 new cases reported Monday, Feb. 8 and 4,717 new cases reported Sunday, Feb. 7 for a three-day total of 11,309 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 876,913.
Case counts for Monday are low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. Case counts for Tuesday include cases as a result of catch-up reporting because of lengthy server downtime. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday as the death data comes from a different server.
There are 2,881 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 565 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,800 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 29 stood at 8.6%.
As of Feb. 6, there were 71 new deaths, as of Feb. 7, there were four new deaths, and as of Feb. 8, there were 149 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,620 deaths attributed to COVID-19.