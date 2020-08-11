Clearfield County Commissioners approved a stipulation with the Donald J. Trump for President Inc. to relieve the county of some of the burdens of the lawsuit the campaign has filed against the state and counties in Pennsylvania, at its meeting yesterday.
The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits over the use of unattended drop off boxes for mail in ballots.
County Solicitor Heather Bozovich said she has had conversations with the lead attorney in the lawsuit and they have came up with the stipulation.
In the stipulation, the plaintiffs would waive any right to claim attorneys fees from the county for the lawsuit.
It also relieves the county election department with responding to further discovery requests from the Trump campaign, Bozovich said. Discovery requests are requests for information.
“That way Director (Dawn) Graham can get back to her normal routine and she is not going be bombarded with requests,” Bozovich said.
“We are going to be busy in the election office in September and eliminating the distractions will be a good thing,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
In exchange, the county would not contest the lawsuit and would comply with any order the judge or the General Assembly issues as a result of the lawsuit.
Bozovich said the lawsuit doesn’t really involve the county anyway because it does not have an unsupervised drop box for mail-in ballots.
“Clearfield County has always maintained the position that we have always complied with all aspects of the election code,” Bozovich said.