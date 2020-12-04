HARRISBURG —Clearfield County saw a rise of 114 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health.
There were no further deaths in Clearfield County — as that total remains at 19.
In neighboring counties, Cambria County reported the highest increase on Friday with 275 new cases and 13 deaths.
Centre County had 119 new positive cases and five deaths, while Blair County had 118 cases and five deaths. Jefferson County had 46 new positive cases and Elk County gained 20 positive cases and added one death.
Clearfield and Jefferson counties did not have any new deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 4,725 cases and 78 deaths
- Cambria — 5,209 cases and 89 deaths
- Centre — 6,657 cases and 73 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,047 cases and 19 deaths
- Elk — 613 cases and 8 deaths
- Jefferson — 984 cases and 7 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 11,763 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 398,600. This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.
There are 5,071 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20 stood at 11.7%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3 is 394,200 with 50,583 positive cases. There were 72,199 test results reported to the department through Dec. 3. This is the highest number of test results reported to date.
As of Dec. 3, there were 169 new deaths reported for a total of 11,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19.