HARRISBURG — Clearfield County on Thursday reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while neighboring Centre County had 17 cases removed from its total after some tests were found to be invalid, according to the state Department of Health.
Neighboring Cambria County reported 4 new cases and Blair reported two. Blair County also reported its third death.
Jefferson and Elk counties remained the same with no new positive cases reported.
Total cases and deaths for Clearfield County and neighboring areas:
- Blair — 201 cases and 3 deaths
- Cambria — 239) cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 353 cases and 10 deaths Deaths
- Clearfield –122 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –42 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson –57 cases and 1 death
DOH on Thursday confirmed there are 860 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 111,078. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 132 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 127 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 23 and July 29 is 163,936 with 6,822 positive cases. There were 22,996 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 29. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,176 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 14 new deaths reported.