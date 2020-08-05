HARRISBURG — Local new positive cases of COVID-19 remained low but neighboring Cambria County reported a spike of 30 cases on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Neighboring Blair County reported three cases, Centre and Clearfield each reported two cases, and Jefferson County reported one new case.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair –241 cases and 3 deaths
- Cambria –312 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre –361 cases and 10 deaths
- Clearfield –144 cases and 0 deaths
- Elk –46 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson –61 cases and 1 death
DOH on Wednesday confirmed 705 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 115,714. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 29 and August 4 is 148,934 with 5,625 positive cases. There were 18,814 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 12 new deaths reported.