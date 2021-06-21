HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported two new cases of COVID-19 since last Wednesday, June 16, and also added an additional death during that time, according to the state Deparment of Health.
Jefferson County added one new cases and Elk County added none. Neither county reported any additional deaths.
Also in that time period, neighboring Blair County added seven new cases and one death. Cambria County added 12 additional cases and one death. Centre County added 13 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,517 cases and 341 deaths
- Cambria — 14,809 cases and 438 deaths
- Centre — 16,908 cases and 225 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,640 cases and 152 deaths
- Elk — 2,868 cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,343 cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Monday today confirmed between Friday, June 18 through Monday, June 21, there was a four-day total of 744 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,210,469.
There are 441 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 99 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11 stood at 1.4%.
Between Thursday, June 17 and Sunday, June 20, there were 24 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19.