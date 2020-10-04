HARRISBURG — In a combined total of two days’ worth of COVID-19 reporting for Saturday and Sunday, there were a total of three additional cases reported in Clearfield County according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county area, Elk and Jefferson counties each reported one additional case.
Neighboring Centre County reported 170 cases, Blair reported 38, and Cambria reported 13. Blair County also reported an additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below.
- Blair –779 cases and 19 deaths
- Cambria –652 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre –3,024 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield –342 cases and 6 deaths
- Elk –77 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson –118 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Sunday confirmed there were 2,251 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over two days, bringing the statewide total to 163,535.
A technical issue that is now resolved caused the delay in Saturday’s reporting and the need to report a two-day total on Sunday. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of persons tested and reported to DOH within the last seven days (between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3) is 187,883. Of these, 23,979 persons were reported Oct. 3.
There are 8,216 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.