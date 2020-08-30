HARRISBURG — While Clearfield County reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, neighboring counties of Centre and Blair reported several new cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 20 cases on Saturday and seven on Sunday for a total of 27.
Blair County reported nine cases on Saturday and 13 on Sunday for a total of 22 cases.
Cambria County reported 10 new cases over the weekend.
Neither Jefferson nor Elk counties reported any new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 456 cases and 11 deaths
- Cambria — 460 cases and 4 deaths
- Centre — 469 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 227 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 97 cases and 1 death
DOH on Sunday that there were 843 cases on Saturday and 670 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for a weekend total of 1,513, bringing the statewide total to 133,504. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29 is 160,682 with 4,405 positive cases. There were 21,994 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 29. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,673 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of two new deaths reported.