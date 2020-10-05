HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported three additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported two cases and Elk County reported one.
Neighboring Centre County reported 20 new cases, Blair reported 16 and Cambria reported three.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 795 cases and 19 deaths
- Cambria — 655 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,044 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 345 cases and 6 deaths
- Elk — 78 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 120 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 672 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 164,207. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 is 187,158 with 7,385 positive cases. There were 18,466 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,227 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 11 new deaths reported.