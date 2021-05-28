HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an additional seven cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County also reported seven new cases while Elk County did not report a new case.
Both Blair and Cambria counties reported 20 cases. Centre County reported seven cases.
There were no new area deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and the surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,382 cases and 337 deaths
- Cambria — 14,562 cases and 431 deaths
- Centre — 16,847 cases and 224 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,567 cases and 147 deaths
- Elk — 2,858 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,318 cases and 98 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 1,007 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,200,543.
There are 1,152 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 289 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 stood at 4.5%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, May 27, there were 24 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,187 deaths attributed to COVID-19.