HARRISBURG — Clearfield County did not report any new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported three new cases and Jefferson County reported one new case.
Neighboring Blair County reported 10 new cases, Cambria reported five, and Centre County reported one.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 376 cases and 8 deaths
- Cambria — 412 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 407 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 201 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 63 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 80 cases and 1 death
DOH on Thursday confirmed that there are 791 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,149.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 109 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 13 and Aug.19 is 161,638 with 5,019 positive cases.
There were 22,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,538 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported.