HARRISBURG — There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Clearfield or Jefferson counties on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Neighboring Elk County reported one new case. Centre County reported 195 new cases, Blair reported 10, and Cambria reported two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 599 cases and 16 deaths
- Cambria — 549 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 2,031 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 311 cases and 2 deaths
- Elk — 68 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 109 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 151,646. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21 is 179,343 with 5,749 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through Sept. 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,023 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported.