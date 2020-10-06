HARRISBURG — While the tri-county region of Clearfield-Elk-Jefferson counties reported only one additional case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, neighboring Centre County reported 127 additional cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported one case while Clearfield and Elk reported none. Blair County reported 15 new cases and Cambria reported 12.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 810 cases and 19 deaths
- Cambria — 667 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,171 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 347 cases and 6 deaths
- Elk — 78 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 121 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 1,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 165,243. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 is 187,157 with 7,381 positive cases. There were 23,626 test results reported to the department through Oct. 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,244 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.