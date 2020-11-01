HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county area, Jefferson County reported 15 new cases while Elk County reported none.
Blair County reported an increase of 70 new cases and one new death, Centre reported 46 new cases and one new death, and Cambria reported 38.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,376 cases and 32 deaths
- Cambria — 1,203 cases and 9 deaths
- Centre — 4,272 cases and 18 deaths
- Clearfield — 497 cases and 7 deaths Deaths
- Elk — 177 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 217 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed there were a total of 2,510 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 208,027. Daily increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 257,367 with 14,938 positive cases. There were 45,416 test results reported to the department through Oct. 30.
There are 8,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported.