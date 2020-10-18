HARRISBURG — The tri-county region reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Clearfield County reported four additional cases and Elk reported three. Jefferson Count did not report any new cases.
Neighboring Cambria County reported an increase of 46 new cases, while Centre reported 37 and Blair reported 23.
The total number of cases for Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,003 cases and 23 deaths
- Cambria — 877 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,687 cases and 15 deaths
- Clearfield — 389 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 102 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 143 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed there were 1,857 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 180,943. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 132 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 193 cases, Berks is reporting an increase of 108 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 104 and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 98 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16 is 234,583 with 9,778 positive cases. There were 41,794 test results reported to the department through Oct. 16.
There are 8,466 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 9 new deaths reported.