HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 19 more cases and its 14th death.
Blair County reported 10 new cases, Cambria reported eight, and Elk County reported four. Jefferson County did not report any new cases.The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 926 caseas and 23 deaths
- Cambria — 783 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,564 and 14 deaths
- Clearfield — 376 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 91 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 138 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 1,276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 175,922. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13 is 239,891 with 9,403 positive cases. There were 29,347 test results reported to the department through Oct. 13.
There are 8,411 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 27 new deaths reported.