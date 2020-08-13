HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported three new cases, while Blair and Cambria each reported two. Jefferson County reported one new case.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 304 cases and 7 deaths
- Cambria — 353 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 380 cases and 10 deaths
- Clearfield — 182 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 54 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 75 cases and 1 death
DOH on Friday confirmed there are 991 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 122,121. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 192 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 6 and Aug. 12 is 162,548 with 5,416 positive cases. There were 25,714 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 12. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,409 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths reported.