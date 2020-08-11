Clearfield County reported its first COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, but there were no additional positive cases, according to the state Department of Health.
Cambria County reported eight new cases, Blair reported five, and Centre and Elk counties each reported one new case. Jefferson County did not have any new cases reported.
State health officials reported 35 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s death toll to 7,352.
The number of positive cases so far in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 298 cases with 6 deaths
- Cambria — 349 cases and 3 deaths
- Centre — 373 cases and 10 deaths
- Clearfield — 174 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 50 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 73 cases and 1 death
DOH on Tuesday confirmed 828 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 120,281. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 4 and Aug. 10 is 151,455 with 5,298 positive cases. There were 21,755 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Aug. 10. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,352 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 35 new deaths reported.