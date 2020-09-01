HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson and Elk counties reported no additional cases.
Neighboring Cambria County reported six new cases and a fifth death, Centre County reported five new cases, and Blair County reported four new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below:
- Blair — 465 cases with 11 deaths
- Cambria — 467 cases with 5 deaths
- Centre — 491 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 228 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 64 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 97 cases and 1 death
DOH on Tuesday confirmed 770 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,795 All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31 is 163,092 with 4,551 positive cases. There were 22,681 test results reported to the department through Aug. 31. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 7,691 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported.