HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 92 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County also reported two additional deaths.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported 34 additional cases and no deaths, while Elk County reported 37 additional cases and one death.
Neighboring Blair County reported 218 new cases and two deaths, Cambria County reported 156 new cases and 11 deaths, and Centre County reported 77 new cases and four deaths.
The total number of cases for Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair — 6,448 cases and 116 deaths
- Cambria — 7,299 cases and 157 deaths
- Centre — 7,814 cases and 110 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,953 cases and 28 deaths
- Elk — 898 cases and 13 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,472 cases and 18 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 9,556 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 509,320.
There are 6,026 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,249 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4 stood at 16.2%.
As of Dec. 14, there were 270 new deaths reported for a total of 12,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19.