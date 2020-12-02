HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 8,291 new coronavirus cases in the state as well as 194 more deaths.
Clearfield County reported 92 new cases and one more death, Jefferson County reported 36 new cases and one more death, and Elk County reported 25 new cases.
Blair County reported 97 new cases and four deaths, Cambria County reported 89 cases and four deaths, and Centre County reported 75 cases and two additional deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 4,509 cases and 70 deaths
- Cambria — 4,795 cases and 68 deaths
- Centre — 6,473 cases and 59 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,867 cases and 14 deaths
- Elk — 582 cases and 6 deaths
- Jefferson — 885 cases and 7 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed the statewide total has risen to 375,431.
There are 4,744 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 967 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20 stood at 11.7 percent.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1 is 371,101 with 46,070 positive cases. There were 52,244 test results reported to the department through Dec. 1.
As of Dec. 1, there were 194 new deaths reported for a total of 10,757 deaths attributed to COVID-19.