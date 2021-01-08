HARRISBURG — Clearfield County tacked on 89 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health. There were no additional county deaths.
In surrounding counties, Cambria County added 118 cases and six deaths. Blair County reported 104 cases and two deaths. Centre County reported 94 new cases and two deaths.
Jefferson County had 35 new cases and Elk County gained 23 cases — with both counties reporting no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 8,621 cases and 187 deaths
- Cambria — 9,460 cases and 277 deaths
- Centre — 9,538 cases and 150 deaths
- Clearfield — 4,648 cases and 55 deaths
- Elk — 1,628 cases and 21 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,097 cases and 50 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 10,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 703,265.
There are 5,491 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,113 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25 stood at 15.0%.
As of Jan. 7, there were 215 new deaths reported for a total of 17,394 deaths attributed to COVID-19.