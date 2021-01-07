HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 88 additional cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Thursday according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 31 new cases and Elk County reported 15. Neither county reported any new deaths.
Cambria County reported an increase of 128 new cases and five deaths, Blair County reported 98 cases and two deaths and Centre County reported 96 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
Blair — 8,517 cases and 185 deaths
Cambria — 9,342 cases and 271 deaths
Centre — 9,444 cases and 148 deaths
Clearfield — 4,559 cases and 55 deaths
Elk — 1,605 cases and 21 deaths
Jefferson — 2,062 cases and 50 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 9,698 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 693,087.
There are 5,613 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,120 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25 stood at 15.0%.
As of Jan. 6 there were 265 new deaths reported for a total of 17,179 deaths attributed to COVID-19.