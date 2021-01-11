On Sunday and Monday, Clearfield County reported 87 additional cases and two deaths. One death was reported Sunday and the other on Monday.
Jefferson County reported 32 cases and one death; Elk County reported 13 cases and no deaths.
Blair reported an increase of 176 new cases and one death, Centre reported 133 cases and three deaths, and Cambria reported 95 cases and five deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 8,862 cases and 192 deaths
- Cambria — 9,673 cases and 291 deaths
- Centre — 9,785 cases and 153 deaths
- Clearfield — 4,822 cases and 57 deaths
- Elk — 1,675 cases and 23 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,156 cases and 55 deaths
DOH on Monday reported an increase of 7,506 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 5,338 new coronavirus cases in the state Monday, bringing the statewide total to 726,154 throughout all 67 counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
Seventy-three percent of the state’s total cases are considered to be recovered.
5,232 people are hospitalized with the virus across Pennsylvania and 1,070 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
State health officials also reported 103 more coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday and 83 on Monday, bringing Pennsylvania’s death toll to 17,853.