HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 83 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday and one additional death, according to the state Department of Health.
Blair County reported 149 new cases and three deaths. Centre County reported 93 cases and four deaths, while Cambria County reported 88 new cases and six deaths.
Elk County gained 57 new cases and reported one death, while Jefferson County had 49 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair — 7,426 cases and 158 deaths
- Cambria — 8,284 cases and 221 deaths
- Centre —8,543 cases and 131 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,542 cases and 39 deaths
- Elk — 1,264 cases and 14 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,760 cases and 32 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 9,230 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 590,386.
There are 6,142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,263 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 11 stood at 15.8%.
As of Thursday, there were 276 new deaths reported for a total of 14,718 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
DOH also announced Thursday there would not be an update on Christmas Day — as there will then be an update over a two-day span on Saturday.