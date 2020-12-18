HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 81 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health. The county’s death total remained the same at 31.
Cambria County saw an increase of 145 new cases and recorded nine deaths, while Blair County saw 112 positive cases and recorded five more deaths.
Centre County gained 56 cases and no new deaths. Elk County gained 54 new cases and no new deaths, while Jefferson County added 16 new cases and one more death.
The total number of cases for Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair — 6,756 cases and 132 deaths
- Cambria — 7,667 cases and 188 deaths
- Centre — 8,078 cases and 118 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,173 cases and 31 deaths
- Elk — 1,021 cases and 13 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,560 cases and 25 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there
were 9,320 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 538,655.
There are 6,209 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,246 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4 stood at 16.2%.
As of Dec. 17, there were 216 new deaths reported for a total of 13,608 deaths attributed to COVID-19.