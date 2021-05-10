HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added eight new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk and Jefferson counties added only one case each.
Blair County added 16 new cases, Cambria County added 16 new cases, and Centre County added 98 new cases.
The following are the total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas.
- Blair — 12,915 cases and 329 deaths
- Cambria — 14,090 cases and 421 deaths
- Centre — 16,586 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,368 cases and 143 deaths
- Elk — 2,827 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,249 cases and 97 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,023 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,174,687.
There are 1,924 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 427 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Cumulatively, the majority of COVID cases are in 20- to 29-year-olds (207,938), followed by 30- to 39-year-olds (179,510) as indicated by the COVID-19 dashboard.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 stood at 6.6%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of May 9, there were seven new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,550 deaths attributed to COVID-19.