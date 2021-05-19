HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and one additional coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported three new cases and Elk County reported none.
Cambria County reported 22 more cases and one death, Blair County reported 19 cases and one death, and Centre County reported four new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,174 cases and 334 deaths
- Cambria — 14,378 cases and 430 deaths
- Centre — 16,730 cases and 222 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,487 cases and 146 deaths
- Elk — 2,851 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,286 cases and 98 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 1,257 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,190,102.
There are 1,427 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 stood at 5.3%.
As of May 18, there were 54 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,925 deaths attributed to COVID-19.