HARRISBURG — Clearfield County gained another 66 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as reported by the state Department of Health. Along with that number came five more deaths — with the county total now at 19.
Cambria County gained 139 new cases while Blair and Centre counties recorded 98 and 65 cases, respectively. Jefferson County added 53 cases and Elk County added 11 more.
Nine more deaths were reported in Centre County and eight more in Cambria County. Blair County saw three more deaths and Elk County reported one.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 4,607 cases and 73 deaths
- Cambria — 4,934 cases and 76 deaths
- Centre — 6,538 cases and 68 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,933 cases and 19 deaths
- Elk — 593 cases and 7 deaths
- Jefferson — 938 cases and 7 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 11,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 386,837. This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.
There are 4,982 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,048 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20 stood at 11.7 percent.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2 is 381,784 with 47,602 positive cases. There were 67,067 test results reported to the department through Dec. 2. This is the highest number of test results reported to date.
As of Dec. 2, there were 187 new deaths reported for a total of 10,944 deaths attributed to COVID-19.