HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 31 new cases and Elk County reported 16 new cases. Neither county reported any deaths.
Cambria County reported 107 cases and three deaths, Blair County reported 98 new cases and three deaths, and Centre County reported 44 cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 7,086 cases and 145 deaths
- Cambria — 8,065 cases and 201 deaths
- Centre — 8,333 cases and 124 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,341 cases and 32 deaths
- Elk — 1,091 cases and 13 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,649 cases and 26 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 7,887 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 563,589.
There are 6,074 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,230 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4 stood at 15.8%.
As of Dec. 20, there were 57 new deaths reported for a total of 13,981 deaths attributed to COVID-19.