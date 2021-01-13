HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 57 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with one more death, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County reported 33 new cases and two deaths. Jefferson County reported 17 cases and one death.
Centre County reported 133 more cases and four deaths, Blair County reported 101 cases and two deaths, and Cambria County reported 64 cases and 14 deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,026 cases and 196 deaths
- Cambria — 9,824 cases and 307 deaths
- Centre — 9,973 cases and 162 deaths
- Clearfield — 4,940 cases and 60 deaths
- Elk — 1,745 cases and 25 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,188 cases and 56 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 7,960 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 741,389.
There are 5,204 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,060 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1 stood at 14.4%.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 12, there were 349 new deaths reported for a total of 18,429 deaths attributed to COVID-19.