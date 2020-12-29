HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and two more coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 40 cases and one death, while Jefferson County reported 20 cases and four deaths.
Blair County reported 101 cases and five deaths, Cambria County reported 65 cases and eight deaths, and Centre County reported 63 cases and three deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 7,766 cases and 173 deaths
- Cambria — 8,627 cases and 231 deaths
- Centre — 8,834 cases and 135 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,874 cases and 44 deaths
- Elk — 1,353 cases and 15 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,832 cases and 40 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 8,545 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 622,349.
There are 5,995 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18 stood at 15.1%.
As of Dec. 28, there were 267 new deaths reported for a total of 15,353 deaths attributed to COVID-19.