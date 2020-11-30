HARRISBURG — The state reported 4,268 total COVID-19 cases on Monday, about half of what was reported on Saturday, and still less than was reported on Sunday, according to the Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 54 new cases, Jefferson County reported 37 cases and Elk County reported five new cases.
Cambria County reported 121 new cases and two more deaths, Blair County reported 119 cases, and Centre County reported 30 cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 4,322 cases and 63 deaths
- Cambria — 4,537 cases and 62 deaths
- Centre – 6,387 cases and 48
- Clearfield — 1,693 cases and 12 deaths
- Elk — 545 cases and 6 deaths
- Jefferson – 791 cases and 6 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 4,268 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide.
There are 4,405 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 918 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20 stood at 11.7%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 392,547 with 47,557 positive cases. There were 47,836 test results reported to the department through Nov. 28 and 33,486 test results reported to the department through Nov. 29.
As of Nov. 28, there were 75 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., and as of Nov. 29, there were 32 new deaths reported for a total of 10,383 deaths attributed to COVID-19.