HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday reported 7,962 additional cases of COVID-19. Of those numbers, Clearfield County reported 50 cases and one additional death.
Jefferson County reported 34 additional cases and Elk County reported six.
Blair County reported 120 new cases, Cambria County reported 114 and Centre County reported 49.
Centre County reported two additional deaths and Blair added one.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 6,230 cases and 114 deaths
- Cambria — 7,143 cases and 146 deaths
- Centre — 7,737 cases and 106 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,861 cases and 26 deaths
- Elk — 861 cases and 12 deaths
- Jefferson —1,438 cases and 18 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 7,962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 499,764.
There are 5,970 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,227 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,900 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 4 stood at 16.2%.
As of Dec. 13, there were 129 new deaths reported for a total of 12,565 deaths attributed to COVID-19.