HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 49 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
No additional deaths in the county were reported.
Jefferson County reported 29 additional cases and Elk County reported five.
Cameron County reported its first death on Monday.
Neighboring Cambria County reported 209 new cases, Blair County reported 68 and Centre County reported 23.
Blair County reported two more deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 5,123 cases and 88 deaths
- Cambria — 5,933 cases and 103 deaths
- Centre — 6,889 cases and 79 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,222 cases and 22 deaths
- Elk — 686 cases and 8 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,111 cases and 9 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 6,330 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 426,444.
There are 5,300 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,107 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 stood at 14.4%.
As of Dec. 5, there were 69 new deaths and as of Dec. 6, there were 42 new deaths reported for a total of 11,373 deaths attributed to COVID-19.