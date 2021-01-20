HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 49 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with two more deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 19 more cases and two deaths, while Elk County reported 13 cases and two deaths.
Cambria County reported an increase of 79 new cases and six deaths, Blair County reported 56 cases and seven deaths, and Centre County reported 55 cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,470 cases and 223 deaths
- Cambria — 10,293 cases and 346 deaths
- Centre — 10,357 cases and 175 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,214 cases and 78 deaths
- Elk — 1,996 cases and 29 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,331 cases and 65 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 5,984 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 783,170.
There are 4,593 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 918 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8 stood at 12.7%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, there were 401 new deaths reported for a total of 19,868 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Seventy-eight percent of the deaths occurred over the past 10 days, the remainder of deaths reported today occurred in late December and early January.