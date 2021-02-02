HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 16 new cases and Elk County reported 14 new cases. Neither county reported any deaths.
Centre County reported an increase of 95 new cases and no deaths; Cambria County reported 58 new cases and two deaths; Blair County reported 47 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,014 cases and 257 deaths
- Cambria — 10,866 cases and 366 deaths
- Centre — 11,430 cases and 193 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,675 cases and 102 deaths
- Elk — 2,159 cases and 33 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,555 cases and 75 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,410 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 850,488.
There are 3,280 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 650 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22 stood at 9.3%.
As of Feb. 1, there were 125 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 21,812 deaths attributed to COVID-19.